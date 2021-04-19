A19 crash: Man dies and two people arrested
A man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the A19 in South Tyneside.
The collision happened at 22:20 BST on Saturday on the southbound part of the dual carriageway, near Jarrow Cemetery.
The 27-year-old, who was driving a grey Ford Mondeo, died at the scene, Northumbria Police said.
A 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released while investigations continue.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage travelling southbound through the Tyne Tunnel to contact them.
Inquiries into how the man's vehicle came off the road are continuing, police said.
