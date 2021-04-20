Gateshead's Sage arts venue awarded £1m from Barbour
Bosses at the Sage arts venue in Gateshead have said they are "delighted" to receive a £1m boost from clothing manufacturer Barbour.
Firm founder Dame Margaret Barbour said she wanted to help the "cultural hub" which is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month the venue received a £3m loan in the government's Culture Recovery Fund allocations.
The venue said it was "delighted" but needed to raise a further £1m.
'Making music'
Abigail Pogson, managing director of Sage, said: "This donation will help enable us to get back to making music, for and with people across the region.
"We want to place music and creativity at the heart of the North East's recovery and future and this grant will help us to do that.
"In order to realise our plans in 2021/22 and safeguard our charity under very difficult financial conditions, we've had to try and raise a very substantial sum."
She added that cultural venues such as Sage were vital in helping the North East's "healing" as lockdown restrictions ease.
The money was donated by the clothing manufacturer's charity, the Barbour Foundation.
Dame Margaret said: "The Sage Gateshead holds a very special place in the region, offering such a wide variety of music.
"I hope that our donation will enable audiences across the North East, nationally and internationally to continue to enjoy the wonderful programme of entertainment that they have to offer."
