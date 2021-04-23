Northumberland Longridge Towers School strip club teacher banned
- Published
An IT teacher who threatened pupils and took some to a strip club while he was drunk during a school trip has been banned from teaching for three years.
Richard Glenn's behaviour was so "unacceptable" he was sent home early during Longridge Towers School's trip to Costa Rica in July 2019, the Teaching Regulation Agency heard.
Mr Glenn, 55, admitted gross misconduct and was dismissed in August 2019.
He had been head of sixth form at the Northumberland school since 2007.
A misconduct panel heard Mr Glenn, who taught computer science, was one of the leaders of the group of 16 to 18-year-olds that went to Costa Rica on 5 July 2019.
He was supposed to be there until 28 July, but after six days was sent home by the expedition's leader "due to his behaviour".
His actions included:
- Drinking with pupils
- Allowing one or more pupils to drink alcohol despite being under the legal age of 18
- Threatening to "kick the head in" of one pupil and "kill" another
- Telling one pupil: "I'm not in trouble - you'll be in trouble"
- After being aggressive to one pupil, he kissed the boy's forehead and told him "you're alright"
- Taking one or more pupils to a strip club
- Acting aggressively towards the woman leading the trip when she tried to help him back to his tent
- Exposing himself to the woman in a shared hotel room, although it was agreed this was not "malicious or sexually motivated"
The panel said his behaviour "placed one or more pupils in his care at risk".
It added there was "no malice or sexual intent" in taking the students to the lapdancing club, but Mr Glenn admitted it was "inappropriate and unprofessional" for him to fail to control the situation.
He added he could not remember what happened "due to his state of intoxication" but he "did not not dispute the recollection of those present", the report said.
The panel said it was "satisfied" that his conduct "amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".
The panel's report said: "Mr Glenn was, at various times during the school trip, under the influence of alcohol, and therefore not in a position to adequately take decisions or act in loco parentis should the need arise.
"This was in circumstances where pupils under his care were in an unfamiliar country, far from home, and relying on him for guidance and protection.
"Mr Glenn was an experienced teacher and pastoral leader who would have been expected to lead an overseas trip safely, and would have been well aware of the conduct expected of him."
After the three years have elapsed, Mr Glenn will need to apply for the ban to be lifted, the panel said.
The private boarding school near Berwick charges up to £4,850 a term for day pupils and £9,800 for boarders.
