Esh Winning death: Six people arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man following a "disturbance" at a property, police have said.
The man in his 30s was found with "significant injuries" at an address on Wood View in Esh Winning, County Durham at about 16:40 BST on Saturday.
Durham Police said paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokesman said all six of those arrested remain in police custody.
