BBC News

Esh Winning death: Six people arrested on suspicion of murder

Published
image captionThe man in his 30s was found with "significant injuries" at an address on Wood View, police said

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man following a "disturbance" at a property, police have said.

The man in his 30s was found with "significant injuries" at an address on Wood View in Esh Winning, County Durham at about 16:40 BST on Saturday.

Durham Police said paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said all six of those arrested remain in police custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.