Esh Winning: Man, 34, charged with murder and false imprisonment
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man in County Durham.
David Teague suffered fatal injuries at a property in Wood View, Esh Winning, on Saturday.
Durham police confirmed a 34-year-old local man has been charged with murder, false imprisonment and assault. He is due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.
Two men and three women who were also arrested on Saturday have been released and will face no further action.
