Chopwell Wood: Medieval-style torture unit found on cycle path
A mountain biker says he was confronted with a "barbaric" medieval-style "torture unit" on a popular cycling route.
The contraption was rigged up on a path on the 2.5 mile (4km) Powerline Mountain Bike Trail in Chopwell Wood, Gateshead, on Monday.
Northumbria Police said obstructing cycle routes could cause "serious harm to riders".
Both the cyclist and the force said the item has now been removed.
The track was built by the Forestry Commission in partnership with North East Freeride Association (NEFA), the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "It is completely unacceptable to deliberately obstruct a biking trail as it could cause serious harm to riders.
"We would ask any suspicious behaviour is reported to us."
