Matthew Hedges: UK academic files claim over UAE 'torture'
A British academic accused of spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched legal action against senior security officials claiming he was tortured while imprisoned.
Matthew Hedges was detained in Abu Dhabi for six months in 2018 after being accused of working for MI6.
The Durham University PhD student claims he was kept in cuffs, questioned for hours and fed a cocktail of drugs.
Mr Hedges said he was "still waiting for the truth and justice".
He said: "The UAE authorities have refused to answer the complaint that was submitted to them through the UK Foreign Office.
"It is clear they have no interest in finding out who was responsible for my abuse."
The UAE authorities said material found on Mr Hedges' laptop proved he was a spy. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but was pardoned by the nation's president days later.
Mr Hedges, who is originally from Exeter, has repeatedly denied he was involved in spying.
He said he had post traumatic stress disorder and insomnia and became reliant on the drugs given to him in jail.
In papers filed at the High Court, Mr Hedges claims damages of up to £350,000 against four senior UAE security and intelligence officials for assault, false imprisonment and psychiatric injury.
Mr Hedges said he hoped the claim would ensure what happened to him would "never be allowed to happen again".
