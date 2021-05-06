Greggs recalls Iceland vegetable bakes over glass contamination fears
Bakery giant Greggs is recalling one of its products over concerns it may contain small pieces of green glass.
The vegetable bakes affected are sold in packs of two and only in Iceland stores.
The Food Standards Agency said the possible presence of glass made the product unsafe to eat.
It added that products sold in Greggs shops were not affected. The bakery chain, which is based in Newcastle, has apologised for "any inconvenience".
"The safety of our food is of paramount importance and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously," a spokesperson said.
"This recall does not affect any of our freshly-baked savoury products available in our Greggs shops or other Greggs products sold at Iceland."
The firm said the best before dates on affected packs were: 15 August 2021, 28 August 2021, 11 September 2021, 12 September 2021 and 26 September 2021.
Customers are advised not to eat the bakes but to return them to the shop from which they were bought for a refund.
