Covid 19: Indian variant identified in Tynemouth bar
- Published
An outbreak of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been identified on North Tyneside.
Recent customers of Allard's Lounge in Tynemouth are being asked to take a Covid test after a case was linked to the bar.
Anyone who visited the venue on Front Street between 23 April and 3 May is asked to "immediately" book a PCR test, which is processed in a laboratory.
North Tyneside Council said it was monitoring all outbreaks.
Director of public health Wendy Burke said case numbers were the lowest they had been since September.
"This additional testing is really important to help to control the virus, reduce transmission and help North Tyneside return to normal," she said.
There are two test sites in the borough, at The Parks Sports Centre in North Shields and in Coronation Street car park, Wallsend.
Appointments must be booked in advance and can be done online or by calling 119.
The council said it had been working closely with the management of Allard's Lounge who were "ensuring that the bar is Covid-secure".
