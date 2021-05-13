BBC News

Cyclist killed in A19 car crash near Sunderland

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA cyclist was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on the A19 northbound near Sunderland

A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car on the A19.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta at about 01:35 BST on the northbound dual carriageway between the A183 Offerton and A1231 North Hylton, Northumbria Police said.

A force spokesman said the man's family have been informed and "our thoughts are with them at this awful time".

Police are appealing for witnesses, in particular a lorry driver thought to be in the area at the time.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.