Cyclist killed in A19 car crash near Sunderland
A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car on the A19.
The crash involved a Ford Fiesta at about 01:35 BST on the northbound dual carriageway between the A183 Offerton and A1231 North Hylton, Northumbria Police said.
A force spokesman said the man's family have been informed and "our thoughts are with them at this awful time".
Police are appealing for witnesses, in particular a lorry driver thought to be in the area at the time.
