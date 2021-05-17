Covid 19: Small number of Indian variant cases in Cumbria
Cases of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Cumbria, health chiefs have confirmed.
Cumbria County Council said that fewer than 10 cases had been diagnosed in the county, but did not disclose locations.
Colin Cox, the county's director of public health, said the situation was being monitored and health advice had not changed despite the new cases.
He urged people to have the vaccine when offered and to self-isolate if they test positive.
A council statement said: "If you do meet inside, open the windows where possible to let in fresh air.
"Remember that some people are more vulnerable than others.
"For example, you might choose not to have close contact with an elderly relative at this point, particularly if one or both of you are not vaccinated."
