Newcastle gym's new desk for wheelchair user goes viral
- Published
A wheelchair user's tweet about a new work desk has gone viral.
Emily Morrison started a new job on reception at a Newcastle gym but could not see customers over the counter.
Before her second shift her boss had ripped it out and called her in to size-up one that was the right height.
She shared the "encouraging" story in a tweet. "By the end of that day, we were talking over a 100,000 people had liked it, and something like five million views," she said.
Former Commonwealth and Olympic gymnast Craig Heap, who owns Tumble Gymnastics and Activity Centre, said he had "automatically realised it was not a great environment".
"Even though it was manageable, she said, I just thought clanging about, banging the chair behind the reception desk, it's not good enough, and it was on my mind all night," he said.
"It's the 21st Century so, surely, as an employer, we should make things accessible for people of all abilities."
Ms Morrison said the change had been "life-affirming".
"It's saying, yes, I am part of society, I'm part of this community, it's worth changing things for me and for other disabled people," she said.
"It feels great to be included."
The new counter is also at a better height for wheelchair-using customers on the other side of the desk, she said.
