'Much loved' stolen crucifix returned to Gosforth church
A "much loved" bronze crucifix stolen from the grounds of a Newcastle church has been recovered and returned.
The cross, with an estimated value of £20,000, was taken from the remembrance garden of All Saints Church in Gosforth overnight on 12 May.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation and, following a tip-off, it was located at a scrap yard where it had suffered some damage.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
The crucifix, described as "much loved" by the congregation, was erected in the church's garden of remembrance in 1965.
The ashes of many deceased loved ones have been scattered there.
Neighbourhood Inspector Harninder Bola said: "Our appeal was shared widely and that has led to a call from a member of the public that has proved crucial to tracking down its whereabouts.
"Unfortunately the crucifix has been damaged and the church and its congregation will now have to look into whether it can be repaired before it is once again erected in their remembrance garden.
"Our investigation to identify those responsible will continue but we have already made an arrest and will continue to work hard to identify any other suspects."
