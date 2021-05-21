Greggs recalls more Iceland vegetable bakes over glass fears
- Published
Bakery giant Greggs is recalling more of its products over concerns they may contain small pieces of green glass.
The affected vegetable bakes were sold in packs of two and only in Iceland stores. Products sold in Greggs shops were not affected.
Sixteen days ago the Food Standards Agency (FSA) had initially said five best before dates were affected.
Now a further 11 have been added to the list. Anyone who bought them should return them to Iceland for a refund.
The bakery chain, which is based in Newcastle, had previously apologised for "any inconvenience".
The FSA said the best before dates on affected packs were: 26 September 2021, 12 September 2021, 11 September 2021, 28 August 2021, 15 August 2021, 31 July 2021, 25 July 2021, 5 July 2021, 4 July 2021, 27 June 2021 and 19 June 2021.
