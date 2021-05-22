Man hit by bus dies in Sunderland crash
- Published
A man died when he was hit by a bus in Sunderland.
The 64-year-old pedestrian was struck at about 19:30 BST on Leechmere Way, Northumbria Police said.
A force spokesman said he was declared dead at the scene. Nobody on the bus was injured but officers are "supporting them at this difficult time", the spokesman said.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.