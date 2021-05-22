Covid: Indian variant surge testing in North Tyneside
People in North Tyneside are being urged to get tested for coronavirus amid a rise in cases linked to the new Indian variant.
Cases in the borough have risen from 22 to 53 per 100,000 over the last week, North Tyneside Council said.
Two extra mobile testing units in North Shields and Wallsend opened on Saturday.
People who live, work or study in North Tyneside are being asked to get tested even if they do not have symptoms.
The PCR testing units in North Shields Town Centre and at Wallsend Forum will be open between 10:00 and 16:00 and there is no need to book an appointment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
For those showing signs of Covid-19, the guidance is to stay at home, self-isolate and book a test online or by calling 119.
Existing test sites at The Parks Leisure Centre in North Shields and the Coronation Street car park in Wallsend should continue to only be used by those with symptoms, the council said.
Meanwhile, people over 50 and those with underlying health conditions who have had their first dose but not their second will be contacted either by their GP practice or by the NHS National Booking Service with an offer to bring forward the date of their second dose.
Wendy Burke, director of public health for the council, said: "Extensive surveillance of Covid-19 has found in North Tyneside a small number of cases of the variant that was first identified in India. All cases are now self-isolating and robust contact tracing has taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate as well.
"Although there is currently no evidence that the new variant causes more serious illness, or that the vaccine will be ineffective against it, it does appear to pass to others more easily.
"We strongly encourage every resident over the age of 16 to take a PCR test, even if they are not showing symptoms."
