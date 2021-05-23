Hundreds tested as North Tyneside Covid surge sites open
More than 600 people were tested on the first day of new coronavirus surge-testing centres on North Tyneside.
PCR test centres were opened in North Shields and Wallsend on Saturday after cases rose from 22 to 53 per 100,000 in the last week.
North Tyneside Council said 19 cases of the Indian variant have been identified with further increases "likely".
People in the area are being urged to get tested even if they do not have symptoms.
The new mobile testing centres have been opened on Bedford Street in North Shields and next to the Anson pub in Wallsend, with a third due to open next to Aldi in Shiremoor on Monday.
On Saturday, 627 tests were carried out at the two new centres.
Wendy Burke, North Tyneside director of public health, said: "We're really pleased with the response from the public.
"To have so many people come out to get tested and do their bit on the first day is great to see.
"Testing allows us to trace people who are not showing symptoms and breaks the chains of transmission."
People are also being urged to get vaccinated with the programme now open to those aged 34 and above.
