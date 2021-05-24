Durham's Elvet Bridge due to re-open in October
A busy city centre bridge is due to re-open several weeks later than predicted, a council has said.
New Elvet Bridge in Durham closed in July 2020 for a major overhaul and had been due to re-open this September.
But Durham County Council said it will now be October before traffic and pedestrians can use it again.
A spokeswoman said the central span of the bridge has been put back into position but "additional concrete repairs are required".
New Elvet Bridge was built in 1975 to relieve traffic from the neighbouring Old Elvet Bridge and was used by about 17,000 vehicles a day before its closure.
Alan Patrickson, Durham County Council's corporate director for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: "This is a complex civil engineering project and it is really important for the city as it is a vital link.
"Our contractors have been working through the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged winter weather. Despite these challenges, we can assure everyone that excellent progress is being made. We are working closely with our contractor to reopen the bridge as soon as possible."
