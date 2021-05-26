Police dog sniffs out Sunderland stolen perfume stash
Published
A stash of stolen perfume was found hidden under a car after being sniffed out by a police dog.
Northumbria Police was called to the burglary of Holmlands Store in Sunderland at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police dog Roxy picked up a scent and led officers to the bottles beneath the car, a spokesman said.
Two men, aged 31 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are in police custody.
Det Sgt Chris Raper-Smith said: "This was only possible thanks to the quick reporting by a member of the public, and their detailed information allowed us to deploy resources to the area and start to tighten the net around our suspects.
"PD Roxy certainly deserved a few extra treats after her shift for helping us to retrieve suspected stolen perfume."
