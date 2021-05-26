Tribute to 'much-loved' granddad killed in bus crash
A tribute has been paid to a "much-loved" granddad who died when he was hit by bus in Sunderland.
Jimmy Peacock, 64, was struck while he was walking on Leechmere Way, Ryhope, on Friday, Northumbria Police said.
Mr Peacock, of Silksworth, was described by his family as a "popular and much-loved dad, granddad, brother and uncle".
Police have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. No-one on the bus was injured.
