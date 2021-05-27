Metro staff given more body-worn cameras to tackle troublemakers
The Tyne and Wear Metro is to issue every on-duty customer service advisor with a body-worn camera in an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Nexus, which owns and operates the transport network, has bought a further 100 devices which can provide police with video evidence.
It will bring the total number to 150 after first being trialled in 2017 and made permanent the following year.
Earlier this year 740 CCTV cameras were installed across the network.
Metro operations director John Alexander said the body-cameras "help to deter bad behaviour" and "make people think twice about challenging members of staff who are just doing their jobs".
Nexus said workers would only begin recording "when doing so could help prevent or document an incident that may require a subsequent investigation".
A red light will be visible on the front of the device when recording is activated.
