Easington mining disaster remembered 70 years on
A pit disaster in which dozens of miners died is being commemorated on its 70th anniversary.
An underground explosion at Easington Colliery, County Durham, claimed the lives of 81 miners and two rescue workers on 29 May 1951.
A service will take place in the village's community garden and two memorial benches will be unveiled.
The miners' banner will then be taken to the cemetery, where wreathes will be laid at the mass grave site.
Children, including some who are descendants of the victims, will read out the names of those who died.
The death toll was so high because the explosion happened as shifts were changing over so there were two sets of workers underground at the time.
A later investigation showed that it was caused by a spark from a coal cutting machine igniting gas at the coal face.
Alan Mardghum, Secretary of the Durham Miners Association, said: "The Durham Miners' Association stands with the people of Easington in solidarity and remembrance.
"Our thoughts will always be with those who lost their lives while producing the wealth of the nation, and with everyone affected by the tragedy."
