Covid: Mouth of the Tyne Festival cancelled amid restrictions uncertainty
- Published
A popular North East festival expected to attract more than 100,000 people has been cancelled amid uncertainty over the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The Mouth of the Tyne Festival had been scheduled to take place in Tynemouth from 8-11 July and was due to feature Keane, having already been scrapped last year.
The event is now expected to return in July 2022.
Organisers said the decision was made with "a heavy heart".
The festival includes a number of outdoor concerts and street entertainment.
Councillor Sarah Day, the cabinet member responsible for culture, sport and leisure at North Tyneside Council, said she recognised it would be a "huge disappointment" to people who were looking to attend.
"We had so hoped that we could make the festival work this year and gave it every chance.
"However, with uncertainty still surrounding the next stage of the government's roadmap on June 21, we feel we are not in a position to plan and deliver this world-class event to the standard the public expect.
"The logistics involved in organising a festival of this size are significant and with the safety of thousands of visitors to consider we just can't take any chances."
The rescheduled dates are 7-10 July next year with Keane set to perform on the second day.
Tickets for this year's event will remain valid for the new dates, but organisers said anyone who would like a refund can get one from their point of purchase.
Some scientists have called for the 21 June lifting of restrictions in England to be delayed until more people have been vaccinated.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier there was no data to suggest such a move would be necessary but added he could not guarantee it.
