Man dies after A19 four-vehicle collision
A man in his 70s has died following a four-vehicle collision on North Tyneside.
Emergency services were called to the A19 southbound close to Silverlink on Thursday, and two people from one of the vehicles were taken to hospital.
A woman was later discharged, but the man has now died, police said.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision at 14:25 BST is under way, and Northumbria Police has appealed for information.
Sgt Michael Parnaby said: "This happened on a very busy road at a busy time in the afternoon, so we believe somebody may have witnessed the crash, or may have dashcam footage that can assist our investigation."
