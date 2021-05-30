Gateshead pauses plan to axe school musical instrument tuition
A campaign to save school musical instrument tuition has led to a council pausing plans to scrap it.
Gateshead Council said proposed changes to its Schools' Music Service were to make it more inclusive, not cut costs.
But it was warned they would have a disproportionate impact on poorer families and leave concert venues short of talent.
Labour councillor Dave Bradford said: "The thing being cut here is opportunities."
Many children would not be able to afford private tuition fees, he said.
"What we are saying by making these cuts is that, if you come from the estates or poor areas, you can forget being a musician because the progression is gone."
The council's cabinet approved the changes in March and voted to start a redundancy consultation with music service staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposals would mean pupils being offered only whole-class music tuition rather than tailored instrument lessons.
More than 2,000 people signed a petition to oppose the decision.
'Patchy' opportunities
Judith Thompson, who works for the service, said children would have "no easy and affordable access to progression and specialisation".
There would be only "patchy" opportunities dependent on income and family interest, she said.
Labour councillor Catherine Davison warned cuts would mean Gateshead "won't have the performers" to fill the concert halls at The Sage or the new £260m arena planned for the Quayside.
But Labour council leader Martin Gannon said the changes were "not about money" but ensuring every child had equal access.
Schools in some wards did not participate in the current programme, he said.
The review of the service has been extended until September.
The council said it remained "committed to providing an inclusive music service for all of our children".
