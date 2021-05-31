Cramlington murder probe: Six teenagers arrested
A murder investigation is under way after a man died following an assault in Northumberland.
Police were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington, shortly after 01:00 GMT on Saturday, where a 35-year-old man was found with a head injury. He died the following day.
Six male youths, aged between 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
