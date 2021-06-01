Newcastle man in court charged with raping girl, 15
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.
The youngster was attacked at about 02:00 BST on Sunday 23 May after being approached by a stranger in a car in Newcastle city centre.
Police said the girl was picked up near Haymarket station and raped after being driven to the Blakelaw area.
A 30-year-old man from Gosforth has been bailed by magistrates and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 28 June.
He is also charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.