Covid: Teens are majority of North Tyneside cases as testing continues
- Published
Teenagers are making up the majority of Covid-19 cases in North Tyneside, as testing is set to continue after a rise in the variant first detected in India.
Cases now stand at 69, up 11 from what the council reported on Friday - the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Wendy Burke, director of public health, said "crucially" there had not been a rise in the over 50s, as the majority of this age range had been vaccinated.
"Case numbers overall have risen in recent days," she confirmed.
Following the bank holiday rise, mobile PCR test units, which were originally due to be in place until Wednesday, will remain in North Shields and Wallsend town centres, and in Shiremoor, between 10:00 and 16:00 BST.
They are for people without Covid symptoms to get tested.
There are also three walk-in vaccination services at pharmacies in North Shields, The Silverlink North and Tynemouth, for anyone aged over 30 who lives or works in North Tyneside. No appointment is needed.
"We are seeing that the majority of cases are among teenagers," Ms Burke said.
"It's particularly important that we are all cautious when mixing indoors where the variant can spread more easily. Socialising outdoors remains the safest option."
Zero UK deaths
The infection rate in North Tyneside currently stands at 63 per 100,000 people.
The council said week on week data showed an increase from a seven-day average of 56 per 100,000.
Government data also shows coronavirus cases were in single digits across the majority of North Tyneside postcodes in the seven days up to 26 May.
Despite being one of eight areas in England where the government has told people to minimise travel, North Tyneside has not experienced a major escalation in infections seen in areas like Blackburn and Bolton - where case rates are around 390 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, the UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the first time since March 2020.
