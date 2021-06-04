Testo's roundabout closes for weekend to install A19 flyover
- Published
A congested roundabout will close to traffic over the weekend so a new flyover can be installed over the A19.
Testo's junction in South Tyneside will be closed to vehicles from 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 BST on Monday, with several diversions in place.
Once open from Monday, the flyover will allow drivers using the major route between North Tyneside and North Yorkshire to travel without stopping.
Highways England has warned drivers to plan ahead in the coming days.
All approaches to the roundabout will be closed until the road opens on Monday, with work continuing around the flyover and roundabout over the coming weeks.
During peak traffic, Testo's junction suffers severe congestion with delays of up to four minutes per vehicle, according to Highways England.
The project has cost £125m.
Liam Quirk, project manager, said: "We're almost at the end of the road when it comes to being fully complete on the roundabout upgrade, so I'd urge drivers to be patient with us for a little bit longer because we do have some closures and diversions in place for a few more weeks as we reach the finish line."
Full closures include:
• Northbound A19 between A1231 Hylton and Boldon / Fellgate
• Southbound A19 between Boldon / Fellgate and the A1231 Hylton
• A184 eastbound between Abingdon Way, Testo's roundabout and White Mare Pool
• A184 westbound between White Mare Pool, Testo's roundabout and Abingdon Way
Closures and diversions will also remain in place for the nearby A19 Downhill Lane major scheme, which will provide extra capacity on the junction between the A19 and the A1290 in Sunderland.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.