Northumberland wildfire: Blaze breaks out at Kyloe Woods
- Published
A wildfire is being tackled in woodland in Northumberland covering an area the size of nearly six football pitches.
The fire in Kyloe Woods, near Fenwick, not far from Holy Island, started at about 12:00 BST.
About 40 firefighters from Northumberland and Scottish fire and rescue services are at the scene, as well as police and mountain rescuers.
It is not known how the fire began, but an investigation will be carried out, officials have said.
People are being asked to avoid the area over the weekend.
A drone is also being used to assist with the operation, just off the C18 road.
Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This fire only serves to demonstrate how quickly fires can develop in dry conditions in wooded or heathland areas.
"They can cause considerable damage to our wildlife and natural environment, which can take many years to recover from a wildfire."
It comes just a week after Northumberland County Council warned visitors about the risks of wildfires, amid the start of the tourist season, with people being told not use barbecues and build small fires.
In the past 12 months, about 120 fires relating to barbecues and campfires, as well as eight wildfires, have been recorded in the county, what was described as a record year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.