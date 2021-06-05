BBC News

Northumberland wildfire: Kyloe Woods blaze under control

Published
image copyrightNorthumberland Fire and Rescue Service
image captionAt its height 40 firefighters from Northumberland and Scotland tackled the wildfire

A wildfire burning in woodland covering an area the size of nearly six football pitches has been brought under control, firefighters said.

The blaze in Kyloe Woods, near Fenwick, Northumberland, not far from Holy Island, began on Friday and a crew remained at the site overnight.

About 40 firefighters from Northumberland and Scottish fire and rescue services attended the blaze.

An investigation has begun to establish how the fire started.

image copyrightNorthumberland Fire and Rescue
image captionAn investigation has begun to establish how the fire started
image copyrightNorthumberland Fire and Rescue
image captionPeople are being urged to stay away from the area

Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said the "intensity of the blaze had reduced significantly".

He said a crew was assessing the area for "hot spots".

People are being asked to avoid the area over the weekend.

