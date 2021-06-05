Northumberland wildfire: Kyloe Woods blaze under control
A wildfire burning in woodland covering an area the size of nearly six football pitches has been brought under control, firefighters said.
The blaze in Kyloe Woods, near Fenwick, Northumberland, not far from Holy Island, began on Friday and a crew remained at the site overnight.
About 40 firefighters from Northumberland and Scottish fire and rescue services attended the blaze.
An investigation has begun to establish how the fire started.
Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said the "intensity of the blaze had reduced significantly".
He said a crew was assessing the area for "hot spots".
People are being asked to avoid the area over the weekend.
