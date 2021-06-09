Harrison Ford spotted cycling by River Tyne on Indiana Jones filming break
- Published
Hollywood star Harrison Ford has been spotted in Tyneside while taking a break from filming the latest Indiana Jones movie.
The actor was photographed by Terry Blackburn cycling on Newcastle's Quayside on Tuesday, enjoying the views along the River Tyne.
He was also seen having a meal at The Ship's Cat in North Shields.
Ford is shooting the fifth film in the adventure series at Northumberland's Bamburgh Castle.
The tourist destination is closed until 14 June due to filming, and props including World War Two military vehicles have been snapped being delivered to the coastal location.
Nearby residents have been told to expect the sounds of gunshots and explosions, as part of the spectacular.
While in North Shields, the 78-year-old star was seen having a meal with colleagues by bride-to-be Alex Liddell, who was on her work hen do, at the Fish Quay venue.
Initially she was unsure it was the actor, but after a quick Google search they found he was filming in the region.
The 30-year-old, who works at nearby jewellers Tutti & Co, said, "it was really bizarre".
"You do not expect to see a Hollywood star at the fish quay in North Shields," she told North News and Pictures.
"It was really quite exciting. He looked like he was enjoying himself but I don't think he wanted any attention.
"He was there with a few other people, who we thought might be crew.
"I work in marketing and always have my phone handy so took a quick picture."
The Ship's Cat posted on Instagram that it was an "honour" to have the star as a customer and he was "welcome back anytime".
I still can’t get over the fact that Harrison Ford was in North Shields today. Han Solo was on the Fish Quay man. Shields is the one ☝️— Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) June 8, 2021
North Shields-born musician Sam Fender tweeted his surprise upon hearing the Star Wars actor was in his home town.
"I still can't get over the fact that Harrison Ford was in North Shields today," he wrote.
"Han Solo was on the Fish Quay man. Shields is the one."
The Disney-produced film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thomas Kretschmann, with parts also being shot in the village of Grosmont, North Yorkshire.
