Man arrested as Sunderland murder inquiry launched
- Published
The death of a man in Sunderland is being treated as murder, police say.
Northumbria Police were called by paramedics to a home in Park Avenue in the Silksworth area shortly after 01:00 BST, a spokesman said.
A 24-year-old man was found with "serious injuries" and died at the scene.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force said the two men knew each other and said it was not thought to be a "random attack".
Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family at this incredibly difficult time."
