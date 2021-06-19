Sunderland murder: Man charged with brother's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his brother in Sunderland.
Samuel Campbell, 24, was found with life-threatening injuries at a home in Park Avenue in the Silksworth area shortly after 01:00 BST on Friday.
He died at the scene. His brother, William Campbell, of Allen Court, Stokesley, was arrested at the scene.
The 25-year-old appeared before Newcastle Crown Court earlier charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to reappear on Tuesday.
Northumbria Police said Mr Campbell was attacked at the family home and there was "no risk" to the wider community.
A spokesman said officers were supporting the family through the "devastating time".
