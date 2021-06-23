Tyne Bridge: Campaign to restore landmark for centenary
A campaign has been launched to restore the Tyne Bridge to its former glory in time for its centenary.
The Grade II* listed structure, opened in 1928, is a famous landmark but needs extensive repair and new paintwork.
Newcastle City Council wants £18.4m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to complete the work.
Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Newcastle Central, has secured a debate in Parliament to highlight why the funds are needed.
The arched bridge between Newcastle and Gateshead, was designed by engineering firm Mott, Hay and Anderson, who later designed the Forth Road Bridge, and was built by Dorman Long and Co of Middlesbrough.
It was officially opened by King George V on 10 October 1928.
In August 2018 it was upgraded to Grade II* listed meaning it is of particular significance.
Ms Onwurah described it as "a great icon of the North East... one of the greatest bridges of the world".
She said: "It reflects the great engineering achievements of the North East over the past century, and the aspirations of the people."
However, it was last painted in 2000 using a product designed to last approximately 18-20 years.
Repairs are also needed for the road deck, the granite stone towers, the steelwork and the installation of a new drainage system is also required.
The MP said: "We need to start now to have a great celebration of [it] as an icon for the region and what it means for our history but also our future.
"We've got to get the funding in place for that now."
