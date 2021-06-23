'Teflon' claim Durham Police officer jailed for sex attacks
A former police officer who claimed he was "Teflon" as his position of authority meant no charges could stick has been jailed for sex assaults.
Kevin Bentley, now retired from Durham Police, subjected his victims - five women and a girl - to "horrific abuse".
The former constable denied the 24 serious sexual and physical assaults but was convicted following a trial at Durham Crown Court.
Bentley, 69, of Pearson Street, Spennymoor, was sentenced to 34 years.
This consists of 28 years in custody, to be followed by six years under licence supervision.
The conviction followed a report of sexual assault by one of his victims in 2018, and five others were traced during a three-year investigation.
Bentley retired as a constable in 2006 and none of his offences related to his police work.
However, he had tried to use his job as a form of "shield" to prevent the victims reporting his actions.
'Dangerous offender'
Sentencing Bentley, Judge James Adkin said such was his "hubris" that after he was aggressive to one of the women, he urged her to ring the police.
"You described yourself as being 'Teflon', i.e., there was no point in complaining, it would not stick," the judge said.
He described him as dangerous offender who posed "a significant risk" of committing further sexual attacks against younger women.
Det Con David Hannan, who led the Durham Police investigation, said: "Kevin Bentley repeatedly subjected his victims to horrific abuse and now faces many years in prison to reflect on the trail of damaged lives he has left behind."
Det Ch Insp Dave Cuthbert, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said: "While these offences were not related to Bentley's role as a police officer, they do not reflect the high standards of Durham Constabulary, the standards exemplified by the diligent and dedicated officers who worked to bring him to justice."