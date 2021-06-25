Woman who enslaved and abused 'friend' is jailed
A woman who enslaved and abused her "friend" has been jailed.
Kelly Barron appeared to befriend the woman but financially controlled her, forced her to smuggle drugs and withheld medication until she completed housework and other chores.
The 37-year-old, from Sacriston, County Durham, had denied holding a person in slavery or servitude but was convicted by a jury at Durham Crown Court.
She was sentenced to 40 months in jail and must pay a £170 victim surcharge.
The court heard Barron controlled the victim's movements and access to her friends, often demanding to know who she was speaking to.
Barron forced her to hand over money for a year and even controlled what the woman ate.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Sam Young, from Durham Constabulary, said: "This has been a complex investigation but with the help and cooperation of the local community, who stood up against Barron, the right outcome has been achieved.
"I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to others and raises awareness around modern day slavery."
