Covid: Nissan furloughs hundreds of Sunderland staff

image copyrightPA Media
image captionStaff have been furloughed if there are not enough workers for their section to function

Nissan has furloughed hundreds of workers at its Sunderland plant after a number of Covid cases caused a staffing shortage.

Most late-shift production has been halted because staff have had to self-isolate.

About 50 positive cases have been identified across different parts of the factory, which employs about 7,000 workers.

A spokesman said staff wellbeing was its "number one priority".

"Production in certain areas of the plant has been adjusted as we manage a number of staff being required to self-isolate following close contact with Covid-19," he said.

"We remain confident in the rigorous safety controls we have on site."

Because those affected do not work in one area, hundreds more colleagues working near them have had to self-isolate.

Nissan has transferred some staff originally on late-shifts to day-time work to ensure it has enough personnel.

Co-workers of those off sick or self-isolating have been furloughed if their section has not enough staff to function.

Production at the plant was suspended at the beginning of the pandemic because of a drop in demand and problems getting parts from China.

