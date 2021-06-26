Veteran Steve Craddock begins latest Help For Heroes cycle ride
A military veteran who has raised more than half a million pounds for charity has started a 320-mile (515km) double coast-to-coast challenge.
Steve Craddock, who was appointed MBE for services to charity in the latest Queen's Birthday Honours list, is cycling from Tynemouth, North Tyneside, to the Scottish Borders and back.
Fellow veterans will be alongside him, including one riding a penny farthing.
The start of the challenge coincides with Armed Forces Day.
The team are raising money for Help For Heroes and will stop off at Seahouses, Berwick, Selkirk, Lockerbie and Brampton before finishing in Newcastle on Friday.
Mr Craddock, a former Royal Engineer Sergeant, is on a road bike alongside Matt Lum, also formerly of the Royal Engineers, and ex-Royal Marine Adam Clark.
Darran Challis, previously with the Parachute Regiment, is riding horizontally on a recumbent, while Help for Heroes' fundraising manager Dean Williams is tackling the challenge on a penny farthing.
Mr Craddock turned to cycling to combat PTSD triggered by his service in Northern Ireland.
"I am really looking forward returning home, seeing my sister who I have not seen for about 18 years, and cycling the superb coastline and countryside," said the 63-year-old, who was born in Newcastle but now lives in Chatham, Kent.
"I got involved with Help for Heroes by fundraising for them. This actually gave me something to focus on and seeing how the charity were using this money to benefit so many others spurred me on to raise as much as I could."
The Tour de Borders challenge will act as a warm-up to several bigger fundraising rides culminating in a 3,000-mile endurance cycle in Australia next summer.
