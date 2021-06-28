Newcastle park bush letter prompts police concern
Police are trying to find the author of a "concerning" note found in a park bush amid worries for their wellbeing.
The letter, found in Newcastle, appeared to have been written recently and the author mentioned the death of their mother before signing off as "Sharon", Northumbria Police said.
The note was found by a member of public at 17:50 BST on Sunday in Heaton Park, near Park View Dental Practice.
A spokesman said officers were appealing for help to find the writer.
The spokesman said: "Inquiries remain ongoing and the area continues to be searched however, officers are growing concerned for the author's wellbeing and are now appealing to the public to help identify them."
