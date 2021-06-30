Percy Hedley care home closure 'a kick in the stomach'
- Published
The mother of a boy with complex disabilities said she feels she has been "kicked in the stomach" after his care home announced it was to close.
The Percy Hedley Foundation has said shutting Tees House, in Newcastle, at the end of August is in the best interests of the six youngsters there.
But Holly James, mum of 10-year-old Dylan, said she had not been told where her son will be rehomed.
She has called for the resignation of the foundation's chairman.
Dylan has been living at the facility since April this year having previously moved between schools in Exeter, London and his home town of Plymouth.
His mum said she cried when she heard the closure news last week.
"I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach. I didn't know what to think or do," she said.
"Where is he going to go now? Nobody knows."
Dylan is profoundly deaf and has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and severe behavioural issues.
When the youngster last needed to find a new home and school, facilities in Manchester and Cardiff told his family they were not able to provide the support he needed.
Announcing the closure last week, chairman Jonathan Jowett said: "Unfortunately, the size of the home, its small environment and other regulatory requirements mean that we are no longer able to provide services from Tees House."
The foundation said it was working closely with families and authorities to make sure the children found alternative homes locally so it could continue education provision.
Last September it announced the closure of Bradbury View in North Tyneside after Ofsted inspectors found children there were "at serious risk of harm" and "loss of life".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.