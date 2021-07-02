Ex-Newcastle councillor Dipu Ahad's stalking sentence doubled
- Published
A former city councillor who stalked a woman when she turned to him for help has had his sentence doubled.
Dipu Ahad, who served on Newcastle City Council, targeted his victim with online messages and fake accounts while pretending to support her.
The 41-year-old had been jailed for 14 months after admitting stalking.
The term was challenged by the Attorney General's Office as being too lenient and judges at the Court of Appeal have now increased it to 28 months.
'Severe distress'
During his trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Ahad had claimed to be supporting the 32-year-old woman after she went to him for help because she was being harassed by her former partner in 2019.
However, Ahad created fake social media accounts in her name, repeatedly called her family pretending to be from the police or immigration service and sprayed her car with pink paint.
Barrister Jonathan Polnay told the Court of Appeal judges that Ahad was "aware that this was already a very vulnerable victim who was suffering from severe distress".
Lady Justice Macur said Judge Amanda Rippon, who sentenced him at Newcastle Crown Court in April, "failed to have regard to the fact that the overwhelming evidence of good character had led the offender to be able to commit the offences".
She added: "The overall sentence should have been one of 28 months - that is double the sentence that was imposed and therefore was inevitably unduly lenient."
After the hearing, Solicitor General Lucy Frazer QC said: "Dipu Ahad was trusted as a community figure and friend to the victim.
"Instead of supporting her, he carried out a campaign of harassment while she was vulnerable.
"I welcome the increase to his sentence today and I hope that this brings the victim some comfort."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.