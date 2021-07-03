Fishermen and police commended for Blyth sea rescue
Two fishermen and four police officers have received awards for saving a woman from the sea.
Jimmy Garner and David Hood were fishing on Cambois Beach in Blyth last summer when they saw a "distressed woman" walk into the sea, Northumbria Police said.
After failing to reach her they called the police for help.
They have all received Chief Constable Commendations and certificates from the Royal Humane Society.
Northumbria Police said PC Ed Armstrong swam out to the woman while the fishermen and his colleagues PCSOs Neil Humble and Robert Thompson and PC Ross McKenzie waded out to waist height and pulled the pair back to shore.
Ch Supt Janice Hutton said: "Jimmy and David are great examples to their community. When they came into contact with a woman in need of help, they didn't hesitate to do everything they possibly could to ensure her safety.
"Their bravery, level-headedness and compassion is something that deserves recognition."
She also praised the four officers who went "above and beyond", adding: "They showed immense courage and kindness and should be incredibly proud of what they did - we are indebted to them and they richly deserve these accolades."
Formed in 1774, The Royal Humane Society awards medals, testimonials and certificates for acts of bravery in the saving of human life.
