Ashington teacher who tricked teens into sex acts jailed
- Published
A teacher who posed as youths online to convince teenage boys into performing sex acts on camera has been jailed for 17 years.
Dean Davidson, 38, admitted 18 sexual offences over 10 years, including possession of indecent images of children, online exploitation of young teenagers and indecently touching boys.
Davidson posed as both boys and girls to ensnare the teenagers, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The court heard 27 victim statements.
Andrew Epsley, prosecuting, said Davidson, of Brockwood Court, Ashington, was "a dangerous offender" who used social media to contact and trick the boys.
In some cases, he posed as a sexually adventurous older girl, and cajoled them into performing sexual acts on camera.
Davidson, without their knowledge, made recordings of those videos, the court heard.
'Deceived and misled'
One victim told the court he had remained in contact for years with someone he thought was a woman, but who was actually Davidson.
The man only realised the deception when detectives approached him and showed him video of himself as a boy aged around 13 performing sex acts.
Officers had recovered the video from Davidson's electronic devices.
The victim said: "I had been enticed by who I thought was a girl showing me attention at a very early age.
"Over the years it had been casual, friendly, on occasions flirtatious and sexual.
"I feel deceived and misled."
'Lives in ruins'
Another victim said he felt anxious in public in case Davidson had shared videos of him as a young teen, adding he felt "violated".
David Comb, defending, said Davidson was "ashamed and upset" by his conduct.
Judge Sarah Mallett said several of Davidson's victims "have described their lives, as a result, are in ruins".
