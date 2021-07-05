LNER high-speed train nameplates auctioned for charity
- Published
Nameplates from a retired fleet of LNER trains are due to be auctioned in aid of charity.
The rail firm is selling off plates from the Spirit of Sunderland, Lincolnshire Echo and Bounds Green to raise funds for Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).
A previous sale of nameplates from the same three engines, which were part of the InterCity high-speed fleet, raised almost £10,000.
The auction will be held on 24 July.
The high-speed fleet was retired in 2019 and the sale of seven nameplates and a crest raised £41,000 for Calm last year, the most popular being the Highland Chieftain which fetched £13,900.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: "Our historic nameplates have generated interest from around the world, as they are sought-after memorabilia that celebrates some of the regions along the historic LNER route."
Simon Gunning from Calm said the mental health charity had received "unprecedented demand" during the coronavirus pandemic with more than 177,000 calls made.
