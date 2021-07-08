South Shields kidnap and blackmail plotter jailed
A man who hatched a plot to kidnap an 18-year-old man and blackmail his family has been jailed.
Daniel Lake, 30, with an accomplice, lured his victim to an address in Hebburn, threatened him and forced him to call his mother to beg for cash.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Lake, of Landseer Gardens, South Shields, also known as "Keithy", admitted kidnap, blackmail and affray .
He was jailed for four-and-a-half years.
His accomplice Jo Corner, 26, of Birkdale, South Shields, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed weapon and was jailed for nine months.
The judge also handed both of them seven-year restraining orders.
The victim's mother initially hung up, believing the first call to be a hoax, Northumbria Police said.
'Horrendous situation'
Lake then bombarded her with more, making sure she could hear her son screaming in the background and making threats to "shoot his ear off" if she did not pay a sum of £2,000 - which later increased to £4,000, the force added.
The victim was then bundled into a car by Lake and Corner, and taken to his home address.
The pair fled the scene, but the family contacted police and they were later arrested, officers said.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: "The calculated actions of these dangerous, violent men, who exploited a mother's love for her son to try to force her to hand over a large amount of money to secure his safety, led to a horrendous situation for the victim and his family.
"I applaud and thank them for their bravery in coming forward to seek justice in the matter.
"Hopefully this outcome will deter other criminals from this sort of cruel behaviour in future."
