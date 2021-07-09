James Malone: Search for missing boy and father continues
- Published
Police have released a picture of a four-year-old boy who went missing with his father.
James Malone had been playing with his dad, Ian Malone, near an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, at about 10.15 GMT on Sunday.
Mr Malone, 44, is about 5ft 5in tall, with mousey-brown hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, a black face mask and carrying a black bag.
His son has curly, auburn hair and he was wearing a rust coloured T-shirt.
Officers have also released an image of the pair taken from CCTV footage after their disappearance.
Ch Supt Sav Patsalos, of Northumbria Police, called for anyone with information to contact the force.
"Our top priority is the welfare of Ian and James and the focus of our investigation is making sure we can locate them safe and well.
"We have carried out a number of enquiries in recent days but know that assistance from the public could be crucial to tracing their whereabouts.
"A number of people have already called us with information, and we are following up on every lead, but we still need anyone with information to come forward."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.