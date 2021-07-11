Missing Gateshead father and son found safe and well
- Published
A father and son who were missing for almost a week have been found safe and well.
Ian Malone, 44, and his four-year-old son James, were last seen in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, on the morning of Sunday, 4 July.
Later that day Northumbria Police launched an appeal to try and find Mr Malone and his child.
The force confirmed in the early hours of this morning that both had been found "safe and well".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.