Euro 2020: England fans 'gutted but proud' after final loss

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFans were left heartbroken as England lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020

North East football fans said they were "gutted" but "proud" after watching England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

England, appearing in their first major final for 55 years, were beaten 3-2 in the shootout after the match at Wembley finished 1-1.

Wearsiders Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford both featured.

Despite the defeat, fans said England's all-round performance gave them hope for a successful 2022 Qatar World Cup.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe night started with an air of excitement and anticipation at the PaddyPark fans' Zone in Newcastle

Distraught fans at the Newcastle PaddyPark fans' zone clapped the England players at the end but some looked bereft and one shouted: "I cannot do this any more."

Student Millie Carson, 18, said: "We have come so far, winning would have topped it all off.

"The team has brought the country together, everyone has been loving life in these hard times."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionTension built throughout the match

Jake Shepherd, a 19-year-old project coordinator, said: "I'm gutted.

"But this sets us for the World Cup - who says we cannot win it?"

image copyrightPA Media
image captionJoy turned to anguish over the course of the night in Newcastle

Student Jack Brown, 18, said: "I'm sad we lost but they have done so well.

"I'm proud of this team."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionOne fan found their own vantage point to watch the match from

Pickford, who was born and raised in Washington, kept five clean sheets in the tournament and was widely praised by fans, pundits and players for his efforts.

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Sunderland and had loan spells at Darlington and Carlisle United before moving to current club Everton in 2017.

During the tournament he only conceded two goals and saved two of Italy's penalties in the final shootout.

Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch told "Pickers" to "keep proving the doubters wrong" while, ahead of the game, the club said it was "proud" of Pickford and midfielder Jordan Henderson, 31, who was born in the city and was at the Black Cats for 10 years.

The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast said the credit Pickford deserves is "off the scale".

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davidson said: "What a tournament he's had."

