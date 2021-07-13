Covid: South Tyneside case rate now highest in England
- Published
A leading doctor is calling for masks to remain mandatory as Covid-19 cases in South Tyneside nearly doubled in a week to make it the highest in England.
The borough saw 1,359 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 8 July - the previous week the rate was 691.
Eight North East areas are now in the top 10 worst-affected parts of England.
Dr George Rae, chairman of the North East British Medical Association, said mask wearing should remain in law in public transport, pubs and shops.
It comes as the government confirmed all restrictions would end on 19 July.
Dr Rae said: "There's really quite a difference between being expected to do it [wear a mask] and it being mandatory.
"Public health measures which we've actually been abiding by have played a huge part in helping us fight the virus.
"Therefore I think it should be mandatory to wear a mask in certain specific situations."
The government says it wants people to take personal responsibility and is advising the public to keep wearing masks in crowded places.
The South Tyneside figures are the highest rate recorded anywhere in England since 10 January and mean one in 74 people in the borough were infected in a week.
The highest rate seen anywhere during the pandemic was in Barking and Dagenham which had about 1,700 cases per 100,000 people at the height of the December-January wave.
Tom Hall, director of public health for South Tyneside Council, said: "We are closely watching as to if those levels of harm escalate, and how rapidly they escalate, and whether they put risks on the most vulnerable at the cost of other restrictions in people's lives.
"So it really would be a balancing act, and one that we are monitoring carefully."
The high number of cases in the North East had given rise to concerns that a new local variant had emerged, but Public Health England said the figures remained consistent with the rise in Delta variant infections across the country.
Covid incident director Dr Andrew Lee said: "Routine surveillance is ongoing for all variants and we will continue to use our excellent genomics, epidemiology and virology capacity to ensure that public health interventions remain effective and proportionate.
